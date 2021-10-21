The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC) and the first-ranked run defense will visit the Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC) and the first-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Aztecs are 3.5-point underdogs. The contest's point total is set at 39.

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -3.5 39

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of San Diego State's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 39.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 25.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 32.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 5.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 5-1-0 this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Falcons average 31.4 points per game, 15.4 more than the Aztecs give up per outing (16.0).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.0 points.

The Falcons rack up 132.8 more yards per game (415.3) than the Aztecs allow per contest (282.5).

In games that Air Force amasses over 282.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Aztecs have forced (10).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Aztecs average 16.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Falcons give up (16.3).

San Diego State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Aztecs rack up 348.5 yards per game, 59.6 more yards than the 288.9 the Falcons allow.

In games that San Diego State churns out over 288.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats