The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, square off against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) and their 11th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavy, 25-point favorites. The over/under is set at 67 points for the outing.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -25 67

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67 points only twice this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 67 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 24.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 61.6, 5.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67 .

The 67 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 62.5 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 25 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide score 45.0 points per game, 22.1 more than the Volunteers allow per matchup (22.9).

Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per outing (368.0).

In games that Alabama picks up over 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have nine takeaways .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this season.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Volunteers put up 39.3 points per game, 19.2 more than the Crimson Tide give up (20.1).

When Tennessee puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Volunteers average 172.6 more yards per game (473.0) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (300.4).

When Tennessee churns out over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Volunteers have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats