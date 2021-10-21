The Houston Texans (1-5) have an expected difficult fight to halt their five-game losing streak as they are heavy 17.5-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The total is 47.5 points for this game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of six games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 51.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5 total in this game is 3.0 points higher than the 44.5 average total in Texans games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-1-0 this year.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 32.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the Texans give up per contest (28.7).

When Arizona puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0) than the Texans give up per contest (391.2).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 391.2 yards.

The Cardinals have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Texans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Texans put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals allow (18.2).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Texans collect 294.3 yards per game, 48.5 fewer yards than the 342.8 the Cardinals allow.

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 342.8 yards.

The Texans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Houston has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

Houston has hit the over once in three road games this season.

Texans away games this season average 46.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

