The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they aim to break a five-game slide in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just two times this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 10.0 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 11.6 points fewer than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 0.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).

The Falcons collect 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins allow per contest (417.8).

The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Dolphins average 16.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Falcons allow (29.6).

The Dolphins collect 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons give up per outing (352.6).

This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Falcons away games this season average 49.5 total points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.