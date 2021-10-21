Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they aim to break a five-game slide in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is 47.5.
Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just two times this season.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 10.0 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 11.6 points fewer than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 0.5 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.5 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Falcons have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Falcons put up 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).
- The Falcons collect 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins allow per contest (417.8).
- The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins average 16.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Falcons allow (29.6).
- The Dolphins collect 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons give up per outing (352.6).
- This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- Falcons away games this season average 49.5 total points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
