Oddsmakers give the Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is favored by 5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 51.5.

Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.6, 3.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 53.7 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Ball State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals score just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.0).

Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Cardinals average just 17.7 fewer yards per game (335.4) than the RedHawks allow per outing (353.1).

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 353.1 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the RedHawks' takeaways (5).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The RedHawks have been underdogs by 5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The RedHawks score 4.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Cardinals allow (28.4).

Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.4 points.

The RedHawks rack up just 6.5 fewer yards per game (392.4) than the Cardinals allow per outing (398.9).

In games that Miami (OH) totals over 398.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the RedHawks have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Season Stats