Ball State vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is favored by 5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 51.5.
Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.
- Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.6, 3.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Ball State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cardinals score just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.0).
- Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
- The Cardinals average just 17.7 fewer yards per game (335.4) than the RedHawks allow per outing (353.1).
- Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 353.1 yards.
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the RedHawks' takeaways (5).
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The RedHawks have been underdogs by 5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The RedHawks score 4.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Cardinals allow (28.4).
- Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.4 points.
- The RedHawks rack up just 6.5 fewer yards per game (392.4) than the Cardinals allow per outing (398.9).
- In games that Miami (OH) totals over 398.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the RedHawks have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Miami (OH)
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
28.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
335.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.4
398.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
353.1
7
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
5