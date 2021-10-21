The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) bring a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The point total is 47 for the outing.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in three of six games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 53 points per game, 6.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.0 points more than the 39 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.3, 2.3 points above Sunday's total of 47.

The 47 over/under in this game is 0.8 points higher than the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-3-0 this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up 28.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the Bengals give up per outing (18.5).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.5 points.

The Ravens rack up 421.7 yards per game, 90.7 more yards than the 331.0 the Bengals give up per outing.

In games that Baltimore churns out over 331.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Bengals rack up 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens surrender (20.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bengals average just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens give up (359.3).

Cincinnati is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 359.3 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has gone over the total twice in three home games this year.

This season, Ravens home games average 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

On the road, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Cincinnati has not gone over the total in three away games this year.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

