Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are 11-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The contest's over/under is set at 57.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-11
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 8.4 points under the 65.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 0.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Zips games this season.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bulls rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38.0).
- The Bulls rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips allow per matchup (442.7).
- In games that Buffalo churns out more than 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Zips have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 11 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Akron's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Zips average 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls surrender (27.9).
- When Akron scores more than 27.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Zips collect 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls allow (418.0).
- The Zips have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Akron
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.0
405.3
Avg. Total Yards
346.4
418.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
442.7
7
Giveaways
9
6
Takeaways
9