The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are 11-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The contest's over/under is set at 57.5.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -11 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Akron's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.4 points under the 65.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 0.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Zips games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulls rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38.0).

The Bulls rack up 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips allow per matchup (442.7).

In games that Buffalo churns out more than 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Zips have forced (9).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Zips have been underdogs by 11 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Akron's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Zips average 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls surrender (27.9).

When Akron scores more than 27.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Zips collect 71.6 fewer yards per game (346.4) than the Bulls allow (418.0).

The Zips have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (6).

Season Stats