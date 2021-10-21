Publish date:
BYU vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The BYU Cougars (5-2) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Washington State Cougars (4-3). The over/under is 56 for this matchup.
Odds for BYU vs. Washington State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-4.5
56
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have combined for 56 points just two times this season.
- In 42.9% of Washington State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.
- The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 3.6 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.3 points above the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The BYU Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.6 points per game average total in Washington State Cougars games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, BYU is 3-4-0 this season.
- This season, the BYU Cougars have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The BYU Cougars rack up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per contest the Washington State Cougars allow.
- BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.
- The BYU Cougars average only 11.7 more yards per game (404.0), than the Washington State Cougars allow per contest (392.3).
- In games that BYU picks up over 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The BYU Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have forced (15).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Washington State Cougars have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Washington State Cougars score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the BYU Cougars surrender.
- Washington State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
- The Washington State Cougars collect 375.9 yards per game, only 15.7 fewer than the 391.6 the BYU Cougars allow.
- When Washington State churns out more than 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the BYU Cougars have forced (11).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Washington State
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
404.0
Avg. Total Yards
375.9
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.3
7
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
15