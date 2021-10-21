The BYU Cougars (5-2) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Washington State Cougars (4-3). The over/under is 56 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total BYU -4.5 56

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 56 points just two times this season.

In 42.9% of Washington State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 3.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.3 points above the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The BYU Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.6 points per game average total in Washington State Cougars games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, BYU is 3-4-0 this season.

This season, the BYU Cougars have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The BYU Cougars rack up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per contest the Washington State Cougars allow.

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.7 points.

The BYU Cougars average only 11.7 more yards per game (404.0), than the Washington State Cougars allow per contest (392.3).

In games that BYU picks up over 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The BYU Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Washington State Cougars have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Washington State Cougars score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the BYU Cougars surrender.

Washington State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Washington State Cougars collect 375.9 yards per game, only 15.7 fewer than the 391.6 the BYU Cougars allow.

When Washington State churns out more than 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the BYU Cougars have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats