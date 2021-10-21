The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 43 for this matchup.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Cal -9 43

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 43.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

In Cal's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.

Cal's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears put up 23.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per contest (19.8).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.8 points.

The Golden Bears collect 406.3 yards per game, 40.0 more yards than the 366.3 the Buffaloes give up per contest.

In games that Cal picks up over 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Buffaloes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Buffaloes put up 17.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Golden Bears surrender (27.0).

Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (408.3).

The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have eight takeaways .

Season Stats