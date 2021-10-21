Publish date:
Cal vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 43 for this matchup.
Odds for Cal vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-9
43
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.8 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 43.
- The 48.4 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Cal Stats and Trends
- In Cal's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears put up 23.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per contest (19.8).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.8 points.
- The Golden Bears collect 406.3 yards per game, 40.0 more yards than the 366.3 the Buffaloes give up per contest.
- In games that Cal picks up over 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Buffaloes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Buffaloes put up 17.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Golden Bears surrender (27.0).
- Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (408.3).
- The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Colorado
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
406.3
Avg. Total Yards
260.5
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.3
6
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
5