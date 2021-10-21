The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are favored by 3 points as they fight to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The contest has a point total of 43.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43 points just two times this year.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in four of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points under the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 2.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Panthers average 23.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Giants give up per matchup (29.5).

The Panthers collect 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Giants allow per contest (401.3).

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Giants put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Panthers surrender (20.2).

When New York puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants collect 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow (308.3).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 308.3 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, at home this year.

This season, in three home games, New York has not hit the over.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more.

This season, Panthers away games average 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.