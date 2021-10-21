Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are favored by 3 points as they fight to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The contest has a point total of 43.
Odds for Panthers vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43 points just two times this year.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in four of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points under the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43-point over/under for this game is 2.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Panthers average 23.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Giants give up per matchup (29.5).
- The Panthers collect 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Giants allow per contest (401.3).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Giants put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Panthers surrender (20.2).
- When New York puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants collect 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow (308.3).
- New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 308.3 yards.
- The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, at home this year.
- This season, in three home games, New York has not hit the over.
- The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
- On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more.
- This season, Panthers away games average 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
