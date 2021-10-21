The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are favored by 5 points when they play host to the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2, 0-0 MAC) in MAC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.1 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This game's total is the same as the 57.5 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.

The Chippewas and their opponents score an average of 56.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is 3.6 points above the 53.9 average total in Huskies games this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

In Central Michigan's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Chippewas put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Huskies surrender (30.6).

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.6 points.

The Chippewas average 442.3 yards per game, 33.3 more yards than the 409.0 the Huskies give up per outing.

Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 409.0 yards.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Northern Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Huskies score just 1.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Chippewas surrender (26.9).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 26.9 points.

The Huskies average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (376.9) than the Chippewas allow per outing (390.1).

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 390.1 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats