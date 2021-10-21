The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy is a 28-point underdog. An over/under of 48.5 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -28 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in five of six games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 61 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bearcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 28 points or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Bearcats rack up 43.5 points per game, 10.8 more than the Midshipmen give up per outing (32.7).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.7 points.

The Bearcats rack up 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (369.7).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 369.7 yards.

The Bearcats have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Navy's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Midshipmen put up 17.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Bearcats allow (13.7).

Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 13.7 points.

The Midshipmen collect just 18.8 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Bearcats allow per outing (294.5).

When Navy picks up over 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, 12 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats