Oddsmakers project the Denver Broncos (3-3) to be competitive in their attempt to halt their three-game losing streak, as they are just 1.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The total has been set at 41 points for this matchup.

Odds for Browns vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in four of six games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 6.0 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

The 43.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.5 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 8.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 42.8 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, the Browns have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Browns average 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per matchup (18.3).

When Cleveland scores more than 18.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns average 396.3 yards per game, 81.6 more yards than the 314.7 the Broncos allow per matchup.

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 314.7 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos rack up 21.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Browns surrender (25.2).

When Denver scores more than 25.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up 368.3 yards per game, 60.6 more yards than the 307.7 the Browns allow.

When Denver picks up more than 307.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this year, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

Browns home games this season average 47.2 total points, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under (41).

Denver is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three away games, Denver has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 42.2 points, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

