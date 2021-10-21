The Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) and the 21st-ranked passing defense will visit the Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 14th-ranked passing attack on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Aggies are 3.5-point underdogs. The point total is 58.5 for the contest.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -3.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 58.5 points in a game this year.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 48.8, 9.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 58.5-point total for this game is 3.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Rams put up 4.8 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Aggies surrender (29.5).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.5 points.

The Rams rack up 45.1 fewer yards per game (396.2), than the Aggies give up per matchup (441.3).

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 441.3 yards.

This year, the Rams have five turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (8).

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies average 9.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Rams surrender (19.5).

Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.5 points.

The Aggies collect 197.6 more yards per game (484.8) than the Rams allow per outing (287.2).

In games that Utah State picks up more than 287.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats