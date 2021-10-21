In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 68.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 33 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 24.2% (53 total) of his team's 219 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Sutton has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Browns, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Sutton has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Sutton will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (243.7 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted 14 times and recorded eight catches for 94 yards and scored one touchdown.

Sutton's 33 targets have led to 18 receptions for 261 yards (87.0 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1% Melvin Gordon III 16 7.3% 13 119 0 1 3.4%

Powered By Data Skrive