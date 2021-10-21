October 21, 2021
Publish date:

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland

Author:

In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

68.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 33 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 24.2% (53 total) of his team's 219 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Sutton has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Browns, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Sutton has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Sutton will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (243.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Sutton was targeted 14 times and recorded eight catches for 94 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Sutton's 33 targets have led to 18 receptions for 261 yards (87.0 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

53

24.2%

33

471

2

7

24.1%

Tim Patrick

34

15.5%

25

344

3

5

17.2%

Noah Fant

42

19.2%

30

273

3

7

24.1%

Melvin Gordon III

16

7.3%

13

119

0

1

3.4%

