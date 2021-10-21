Publish date:
Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Eastern Michigan is favored by 3 points. This matchup has an over/under of 49 points.
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Eastern Michigan
-3
49
Over/Under Insights
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Bowling Green's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- Eagles games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- So far this year Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- The Eagles average 4.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Falcons surrender (25.1).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.1 points.
- The Eagles rack up only 14.3 more yards per game (360.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (346.6).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 346.6 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (11).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in five chances.
- Bowling Green's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Falcons put up 18.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (25.0).
- When Bowling Green records more than 25.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Falcons collect 89.6 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Eagles give up (396.0).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Eastern Michigan
|Stats
|Bowling Green
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
18.9
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
360.9
Avg. Total Yards
306.4
396.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.6
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
11