Oddsmakers give the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Eastern Michigan is favored by 3 points. This matchup has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -3 49

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Bowling Green's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this year Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 4.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Falcons surrender (25.1).

Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.1 points.

The Eagles rack up only 14.3 more yards per game (360.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (346.6).

Eastern Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 346.6 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (11).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in five chances.

Bowling Green's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Falcons put up 18.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (25.0).

When Bowling Green records more than 25.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 89.6 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Eagles give up (396.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats