C-USA rivals square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by a touchdown. The total has been set at 57 points for this matchup.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -7 57

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

So far this season, 50% of Charlotte's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 57.

Thursday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.3 points greater than the 48.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Owls and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Owls have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls average 3.6 more points per game (29.3) than the 49ers allow (25.7).

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Owls rack up just 5.0 fewer yards per game (442.5) than the 49ers allow per matchup (447.5).

When Florida Atlantic totals over 447.5 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The 49ers average 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Owls allow (23.0).

Charlotte is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The 49ers average 28.5 more yards per game (404.7) than the Owls give up (376.2).

When Charlotte churns out over 376.2 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Owls have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats