Publish date:
Florida State vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UMass Minutemen (1-5) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Florida State Seminoles (2-4) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 as a heavy 35.5-point underdog. The over/under is 60.
Odds for Florida State vs. UMass
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-35.5
60
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60 points in three of six games this season.
- UMass' games have gone over 60 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 16.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 11.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Seminoles games this season is 58.7, 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .
- In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has covered the spread twice this season.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Seminoles rack up 14.8 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Minutemen surrender (41.5).
- The Seminoles average 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Minutemen give up per contest (479.8).
- This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (8).
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35.5 points or more (in three chances).
- UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Minutemen rack up 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles allow (30.3).
- The Minutemen rack up 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles allow per contest (413.5).
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|UMass
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
41.5
384.7
Avg. Total Yards
293.7
413.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479.8
13
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
8