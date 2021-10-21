The UMass Minutemen (1-5) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Florida State Seminoles (2-4) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 as a heavy 35.5-point underdog. The over/under is 60.

Odds for Florida State vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -35.5 60

Over/Under Insights

Florida State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60 points in three of six games this season.

UMass' games have gone over 60 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 16.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 11.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Seminoles games this season is 58.7, 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread twice this season.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Seminoles rack up 14.8 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Minutemen surrender (41.5).

The Seminoles average 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Minutemen give up per contest (479.8).

This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (8).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35.5 points or more (in three chances).

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Minutemen rack up 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles allow (30.3).

The Minutemen rack up 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles allow per contest (413.5).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats