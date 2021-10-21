Publish date:
Fresno State vs. Nevada College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point favorites at home at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field against the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams feature prolific passing attacks, with the Bulldogs seventh in passing yards per game, and the Wolf Pack third. The game has a 63.5-point over/under.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-3
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 72.2 points per game, 8.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.7 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .
- The 63.5 total in this game is 5.9 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- In Fresno State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Fresno State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs score 12.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (23.5).
- Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (377.7).
- When Fresno State picks up more than 377.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (12).
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Wolf Pack put up 36.3 points per game, 17.0 more than the Bulldogs allow (19.3).
- When Nevada puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average 448.7 yards per game, 136.4 more yards than the 312.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Nevada piles up more than 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Nevada
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
482.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.7
312.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
15
Giveaways
3
13
Takeaways
12