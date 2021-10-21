The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point favorites at home at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field against the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams feature prolific passing attacks, with the Bulldogs seventh in passing yards per game, and the Wolf Pack third. The game has a 63.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 72.2 points per game, 8.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.7 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .

The 63.5 total in this game is 5.9 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs score 12.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (23.5).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (377.7).

When Fresno State picks up more than 377.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack put up 36.3 points per game, 17.0 more than the Bulldogs allow (19.3).

When Nevada puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 448.7 yards per game, 136.4 more yards than the 312.3 the Bulldogs give up.

When Nevada piles up more than 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats