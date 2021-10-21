The Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium. The point total is 60.5 for the outing.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Texas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -10.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

In 50% of Texas State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

Saturday's total is 10.3 points higher than the combined 50.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 9.5 points under the 70 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

In Georgia State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in six opportunities (83.3%).

The Panthers rack up 23.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer than the Bobcats give up per contest (34.8).

The Panthers rack up 41.1 fewer yards per game (370.2), than the Bobcats give up per matchup (411.3).

In games that Georgia State amasses more than 411.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Texas State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Bobcats average 8.7 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Panthers give up (35.2).

The Bobcats average 69.1 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (419.8).

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

