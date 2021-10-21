The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are expected to keep their five-game winning streak intact as they are favored by 8.5 points against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is set at 49.

Odds for Packers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of six games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Packers games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 total in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Football Team games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 5-1-0 this season.

The Packers have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Packers rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Football Team allow (31.0).

The Packers rack up 343.5 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 423.0 the Football Team give up per outing.

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Football Team have seven takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in six games this year.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers surrender (22.7).

When Washington records more than 22.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team collect 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315.0).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 315.0 yards.

This year the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Packers home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

This season, Football Team away games average 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.