Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are expected to keep their five-game winning streak intact as they are favored by 8.5 points against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is set at 49.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Packers vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.
- Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of six games this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 53.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- Packers games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49 total in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Football Team games this season.
Packers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 5-1-0 this season.
- The Packers have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Packers rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Football Team allow (31.0).
- The Packers rack up 343.5 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 423.0 the Football Team give up per outing.
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Football Team have seven takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers surrender (22.7).
- When Washington records more than 22.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Football Team collect 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315.0).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 315.0 yards.
- This year the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Packers home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
- This season, Football Team away games average 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
Powered by Data Skrive.