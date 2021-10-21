The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are overwhelming 18-point underdogs on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The contest has a 59.5-point over/under.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -18 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 10.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.5 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 64.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 56.6 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Rainbow Warriors rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Aggies surrender (37.1).

Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 37.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 414.0 yards per game, 47.1 fewer yards than the 461.1 the Aggies allow per matchup.

In games that Hawaii churns out over 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (12).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 18 points or more in four chances.

New Mexico State has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Aggies rack up 8.4 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.4).

The Aggies collect 367.9 yards per game, 75.1 fewer yards than the 443.0 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats