Publish date:
Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are overwhelming 18-point underdogs on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The contest has a 59.5-point over/under.
Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawaii
-18
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- New Mexico State's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 10.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.5 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 64.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.
- The 56.6 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Aggies surrender (37.1).
- Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 37.1 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 414.0 yards per game, 47.1 fewer yards than the 461.1 the Aggies allow per matchup.
- In games that Hawaii churns out over 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (12).
New Mexico State Stats and Trends
- New Mexico State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 18 points or more in four chances.
- New Mexico State has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Aggies rack up 8.4 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.4).
- The Aggies collect 367.9 yards per game, 75.1 fewer yards than the 443.0 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|New Mexico State
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
31.4
Avg. Points Allowed
37.1
414.0
Avg. Total Yards
367.9
443.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
461.1
17
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
12