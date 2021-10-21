The Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) host the East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. East Carolina is a 13.5-point underdog. The total is 58 points for this matchup.

Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Houston -13.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have scored at least 58 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.7, is 8.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.7, 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58 .

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 60.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 4-2-0 this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Houston has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates allow (28.0).

Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.0 points.

The Cougars average 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7) than the Pirates give up per outing (459.0).

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, seven fewer than the Pirates have forced (13).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Pirates average 13.3 more points per game (29.5) than the Cougars give up (16.2).

East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Pirates rack up 163.3 more yards per game (427.8) than the Cougars allow (264.5).

When East Carolina piles up over 264.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Cougars have forced 10 turnovers.

Season Stats