A pair of the nation's best rushing defenses meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 14th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 15 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 47.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 47

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 47 points four of five times.

So far this season, 60% of Oklahoma State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 13.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.2 points greater than the 35.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 50.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Iowa State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones rack up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys surrender (19.5).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.

The Cyclones rack up 438.0 yards per game, 130.8 more yards than the 307.2 the Cowboys allow per contest.

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 307.2 yards.

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-1-0 this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cowboys average 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones give up (16.3).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 16.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys average 383.7 yards per game, 133.0 more yards than the 250.7 the Cyclones give up.

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 250.7 yards.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Cyclones' takeaways (7).

Season Stats