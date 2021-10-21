Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
A pair of the nation's best rushing defenses meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 14th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 15 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 47.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa State
-7
47
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over 47 points four of five times.
- So far this season, 60% of Oklahoma State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 13.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.2 points greater than the 35.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 50.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Iowa State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cyclones rack up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys surrender (19.5).
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.5 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 438.0 yards per game, 130.8 more yards than the 307.2 the Cowboys allow per contest.
- Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 307.2 yards.
- This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-1-0 this season.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Cowboys average 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones give up (16.3).
- When Oklahoma State scores more than 16.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cowboys average 383.7 yards per game, 133.0 more yards than the 250.7 the Cyclones give up.
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 250.7 yards.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Cyclones' takeaways (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Oklahoma State
33.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
383.7
250.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
307.2
6
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
8