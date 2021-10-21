Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. A total of 57.5 points has been set for this game.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 1.0 point greater than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.4 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Chiefs games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 50.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Chiefs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Chiefs put up 30.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the Titans surrender per outing (26.8).
- Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.
- The Chiefs collect 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans allow per outing (384.0).
- Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 384.0 yards.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).
Titans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-2-0 this year.
- The Titans have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).
- This season the Titans put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs allow (29.3).
- When Tennessee records more than 29.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Titans collect 384.7 yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than the 410.5 the Chiefs allow.
- Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 410.5 yards.
- This year the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Tennessee has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total once.
- This season, Titans home games average 51.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (57.5).
- Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
- On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- In three away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (57.5).
