The Tennessee Titans (4-2) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. A total of 57.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 1.0 point greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.4 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Chiefs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Chiefs put up 30.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the Titans surrender per outing (26.8).

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.

The Chiefs collect 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans allow per outing (384.0).

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 384.0 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-2-0 this year.

The Titans have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

This season the Titans put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs allow (29.3).

When Tennessee records more than 29.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Titans collect 384.7 yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than the 410.5 the Chiefs allow.

Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 410.5 yards.

This year the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total once.

This season, Titans home games average 51.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (57.5).

Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

On the road, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

In three away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (57.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.