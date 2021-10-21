The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a 5.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 66.5.

Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -5.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 17.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 65 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 64.9, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .

The 53.7 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 12.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

So far this year Kent State has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Golden Flashes average just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.4) than the Bobcats give up (30.7).

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.7 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats allow per contest.

When Kent State picks up over 418.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have six takeaways .

Ohio Stats and Trends

In Ohio's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.3).

The Bobcats collect 130.6 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (476.9).

This year the Bobcats have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).

Season Stats