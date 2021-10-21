Publish date:
Kent State vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a 5.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 66.5.
Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-5.5
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 17.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 65 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 64.9, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 12.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- So far this year Kent State has two wins against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kent State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Golden Flashes average just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.4) than the Bobcats give up (30.7).
- Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.7 points.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats allow per contest.
- When Kent State picks up over 418.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have six takeaways .
Ohio Stats and Trends
- In Ohio's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bobcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.3).
- The Bobcats collect 130.6 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (476.9).
- This year the Bobcats have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Ohio
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
449.6
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
476.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.4
5
Giveaways
8
16
Takeaways
6