Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). The contest's over/under is set at 49.
Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the 49.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.
- In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Raiders stats and trends
- In Las Vegas' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Las Vegas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles allow (25.3).
- Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (345.3).
- When Las Vegas amasses more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have six takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Against the spread, Philadelphia is 3-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Eagles have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Eagles average 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders give up.
- When Philadelphia scores more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles collect just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders allow (353.3).
- When Philadelphia churns out over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Raiders have forced turnovers (7).
Home and road insights
- Las Vegas has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- The Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
- This year, in three home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
- In away games, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Philadelphia has hit the over once in three away games this year.
- This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
