October 21, 2021
BETTING
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). The contest's over/under is set at 49.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the 49.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Las Vegas' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles allow (25.3).
  • Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
  • The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (345.3).
  • When Las Vegas amasses more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have six takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 3-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Eagles have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Eagles average 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders give up.
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles collect just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders allow (353.3).
  • When Philadelphia churns out over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Raiders have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
  • The Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in three home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • In away games, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over once in three away games this year.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

