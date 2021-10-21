The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). The contest's over/under is set at 49.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the 49.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Las Vegas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles allow (25.3).

Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.

The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (345.3).

When Las Vegas amasses more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have six takeaways.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 3-3-0 this year.

This season, the Eagles have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Eagles average 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders give up.

When Philadelphia scores more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles collect just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders allow (353.3).

When Philadelphia churns out over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Raiders have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

The Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in three home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

In away games, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Philadelphia has hit the over once in three away games this year.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

