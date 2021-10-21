Publish date:
Liberty vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Liberty Flames (5-2) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-5) and the 19th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Mean Green are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 60.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-21.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.
- North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 55.5, 5.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.7 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Flames have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Flames score 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 35.0 per outing the Mean Green surrender.
- Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.0 points.
- The Flames average only 3.3 more yards per game (436.3) than the Mean Green allow per outing (433.0).
- When Liberty picks up over 433.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Mean Green have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Mean Green score 5.8 more points per game (22.5) than the Flames give up (16.7).
- When North Texas records more than 16.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Mean Green collect 415.0 yards per game, 134.7 more yards than the 280.3 the Flames allow.
- North Texas is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out more than 280.3 yards.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|North Texas
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.5
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
436.3
Avg. Total Yards
415.0
280.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
9
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11