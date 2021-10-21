The Liberty Flames (5-2) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-5) and the 19th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Mean Green are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 60.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -21.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 55.5, 5.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.7 points, 6.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Flames have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Flames score 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 35.0 per outing the Mean Green surrender.

Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.0 points.

The Flames average only 3.3 more yards per game (436.3) than the Mean Green allow per outing (433.0).

When Liberty picks up over 433.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 11 takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has covered the spread twice this year.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Mean Green score 5.8 more points per game (22.5) than the Flames give up (16.7).

When North Texas records more than 16.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Mean Green collect 415.0 yards per game, 134.7 more yards than the 280.3 the Flames allow.

North Texas is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out more than 280.3 yards.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats