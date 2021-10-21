Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Detroit Lions (0-6) bring a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 10.5-point favorite in the game.
Odds for Rams vs. Lions
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Rams rack up just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.
- The Rams collect only 16.5 more yards per game (401.0) than the Lions allow per outing (384.5).
- When Los Angeles picks up over 384.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Lions average 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams allow (21.2).
- The Lions average 321.0 yards per game, 46.0 fewer yards than the 367.0 the Rams give up.
- The Lions have eight giveaways this season, while the Rams have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- This year, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total every time.
- Detroit is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
- Detroit has gone over the total once in three away games this year.
