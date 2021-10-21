The Detroit Lions (0-6) bring a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 10.5-point favorite in the game.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Rams collect only 16.5 more yards per game (401.0) than the Lions allow per outing (384.5).

When Los Angeles picks up over 384.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Lions average 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams allow (21.2).

The Lions average 321.0 yards per game, 46.0 fewer yards than the 367.0 the Rams give up.

The Lions have eight giveaways this season, while the Rams have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

This year, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total every time.

Detroit is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

Detroit has gone over the total once in three away games this year.

