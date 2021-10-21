The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is an 18-point underdog. The point total is set at 70.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -18 70

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 70 points in a game this year.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 70 points in four of five chances this season.

Thursday's over/under is 9.5 points higher than the combined 60.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 67.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 57.2, 12.8 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 70 .

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 4.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread two times this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 18 points or more (in two chances).

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (46.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 179.0 fewer yards per game (405.0) than the Red Wolves give up per outing (584.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns have five giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 18 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This season the Red Wolves rack up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (21.2).

When Arkansas State puts up more than 21.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves average 63.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (374.5).

When Arkansas State totals more than 374.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats