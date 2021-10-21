Oddsmakers give the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville is favored by 6 points. The total is 57 points for this game.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -6 57

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 64.8, 7.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 3-2-0 this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals rack up 12.8 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles surrender (19.5).

Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinals collect 124.0 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles allow per contest (328.8).

In games that Louisville totals over 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cardinals have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 3-2-0 this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Eagles rack up just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Cardinals give up (29.2).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.2 points.

The Eagles average 385.8 yards per game, 63.5 fewer yards than the 449.3 the Cardinals allow.

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 449.3 yards.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .

Season Stats