The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten opponents at Michigan Stadium. Northwestern is a 23.5-point underdog. The over/under is 50.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -23.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of six games this season.

Northwestern's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 9.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.2 points more than the 39.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolverines won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wolverines put up 14.7 more points per game (38.5) than the Wildcats give up (23.8).

When Michigan puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolverines collect 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (410.8).

When Michigan piles up over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 21.8 points per game, 6.3 more than the Wolverines allow (15.5).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.

The Wildcats average 373.0 yards per game, 63.0 more yards than the 310.0 the Wolverines allow.

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 310.0 yards.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats