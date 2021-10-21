Publish date:
Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten opponents at Michigan Stadium. Northwestern is a 23.5-point underdog. The over/under is 50.5 for the contest.
Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-23.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 9.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.2 points more than the 39.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolverines won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wolverines put up 14.7 more points per game (38.5) than the Wildcats give up (23.8).
- When Michigan puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Wolverines collect 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (410.8).
- When Michigan piles up over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolverines have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (9).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.
- Northwestern's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats rack up 21.8 points per game, 6.3 more than the Wolverines allow (15.5).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 373.0 yards per game, 63.0 more yards than the 310.0 the Wolverines allow.
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 310.0 yards.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Northwestern
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.8
15.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
440.5
Avg. Total Yards
373.0
310.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.8
2
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
9