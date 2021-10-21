Publish date:
Middle Tennessee vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4) are a heavy 15.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The over/under is 56 for this game.
Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just twice this season.
- UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 12.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 58.8, 2.8 points more than Friday's total of 56.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- So far this season Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Blue Raiders put up 27.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Huskies allow per contest (35.0).
- When Middle Tennessee records more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Blue Raiders rack up 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5), than the Huskies allow per contest (433.0).
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Huskies average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders allow (31.3).
- The Huskies average 278.8 yards per game, 156.2 fewer yards than the 435.0 the Blue Raiders allow.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Middle Tennessee
|Stats
|UConn
27.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.6
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
328.5
Avg. Total Yards
278.8
435.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
7
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
10