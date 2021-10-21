The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4) are a heavy 15.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The over/under is 56 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Middle Tennessee -15.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just twice this season.

UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Friday's over/under is 12.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 58.8, 2.8 points more than Friday's total of 56.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

So far this season Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Blue Raiders put up 27.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Huskies allow per contest (35.0).

When Middle Tennessee records more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders rack up 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5), than the Huskies allow per contest (433.0).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Middle Tennessee at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Huskies average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders allow (31.3).

The Huskies average 278.8 yards per game, 156.2 fewer yards than the 435.0 the Blue Raiders allow.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats