Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 5 points. The total has been set at 54.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just two times this season.

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.5, 2.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 6.0 points below the 60.5 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Golden Gophers average 3.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Terrapins surrender (29.0).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 344.5 yards per game, 37.2 fewer yards than the 381.7 the Terrapins allow per matchup.

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 381.7 yards.

This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Terrapins have forced seven.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Terrapins score 9.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Golden Gophers surrender (20.2).

Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 20.2 points.

The Terrapins rack up 447.2 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 319.3 the Golden Gophers give up.

In games that Maryland amasses more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats