The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 20.5-point favorites when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -20.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, 12.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread two times this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs average 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores surrender (34.0).

The Bulldogs rack up 42.9 fewer yards per game (407.0), than the Commodores give up per contest (449.9).

In games that Mississippi State totals more than 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Commodores have forced 10.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year the Commodores rack up 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs allow (29.0).

The Commodores rack up 44.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Bulldogs allow (355.5).

In games that Vanderbilt amasses over 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats