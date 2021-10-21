The No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 3 points when they go on the road to play the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.5 for the outing.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 51.5

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points just twice this season.

In 83.3% of Miami's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.3 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Wolf Pack score just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).

When NC State scores more than 30.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 40.0 more yards per game (425.0) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (385.0).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 385.0 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Hurricanes put up 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack surrender (14.3).

When Miami scores more than 14.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hurricanes rack up 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (294.7).

When Miami picks up more than 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).

Season Stats