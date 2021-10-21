October 21, 2021
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (1-4) are touchdown underdogs in a road AFC East matchup with the New England Patriots (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The over/under is 42.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points just two times this year.
  • New York's games have gone over 42.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Sunday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 2.9 points under the 45.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.8 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • New England has covered the spread twice this year.
  • This season, the Patriots are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Patriots rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets allow (24.2).
  • New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 322.3 yards per game, 50.5 fewer yards than the 372.8 the Jets allow per outing.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
  • New York has one win against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Jets average 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots surrender (21.2).
  • The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (359.2).
  • The Jets have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Patriots have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.
  • This year, in four home games, New England has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • In away games, New York is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • New York has gone over the total once in three road games this season.
  • Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

