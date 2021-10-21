The New York Jets (1-4) are touchdown underdogs in a road AFC East matchup with the New England Patriots (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The over/under is 42.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points just two times this year.

New York's games have gone over 42.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.9 points under the 45.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.8 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Patriots are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Patriots rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets allow (24.2).

New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Patriots rack up 322.3 yards per game, 50.5 fewer yards than the 372.8 the Jets allow per outing.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Jets' takeaways (4).

Jets stats and trends

New York has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Jets have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New York's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Jets average 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots surrender (21.2).

The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (359.2).

The Jets have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Patriots have forced (8).

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.

This year, in four home games, New England has hit the over once.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

In away games, New York is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall.

New York has gone over the total once in three road games this season.

Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

