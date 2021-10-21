The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the New Orleans Saints (3-2). The total for this game has been set at 43 points.

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 43 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is equal to the 43 points per game these two squads have combined to allow this season.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks give up (24.8).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Saints rack up 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per outing (433.2).

This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks put up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints surrender (18.2).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.2 points.

The Seahawks average just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow per outing (354.0).

When Seattle piles up over 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, six fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more at home.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

This year, in three away games, New Orleans has hit the over once.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

