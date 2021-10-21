Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the New Orleans Saints (3-2). The total for this game has been set at 43 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined for 43 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is equal to the 43 points per game these two squads have combined to allow this season.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Saints have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks give up (24.8).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.
- The Saints rack up 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per outing (433.2).
- This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seahawks put up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints surrender (18.2).
- Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.2 points.
- The Seahawks average just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow per outing (354.0).
- When Seattle piles up over 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, six fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).
Home and road insights
- The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or more at home.
- The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- This year, in three away games, New Orleans has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.