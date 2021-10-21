October 21, 2021
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland

Noah Fant will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Fant's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

41.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant has caught 30 passes on 42 targets for 273 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 45.5 yards per game.
  • Fant has been the target of 42 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Fant has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Fant collected 115 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 73.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Fant caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.
  • The 243.7 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Fant caught nine passes for 97 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • Fant has put up 163 yards over his last three games (54.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

42

19.2%

30

273

3

7

24.1%

Courtland Sutton

53

24.2%

33

471

2

7

24.1%

Tim Patrick

34

15.5%

25

344

3

5

17.2%

Melvin Gordon III

16

7.3%

13

119

0

1

3.4%

