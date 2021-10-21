Publish date:
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland
Noah Fant will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Fant's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
41.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Browns Odds
Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fant has caught 30 passes on 42 targets for 273 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 45.5 yards per game.
- Fant has been the target of 42 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Fant has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fant's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Fant collected 115 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 73.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Fant caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.
- The 243.7 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Fant caught nine passes for 97 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
- Fant has put up 163 yards over his last three games (54.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets.
Fant's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Noah Fant
42
19.2%
30
273
3
7
24.1%
Courtland Sutton
53
24.2%
33
471
2
7
24.1%
Tim Patrick
34
15.5%
25
344
3
5
17.2%
Melvin Gordon III
16
7.3%
13
119
0
1
3.4%
Powered By Data Skrive