Noah Fant will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Fant's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 41.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has caught 30 passes on 42 targets for 273 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 45.5 yards per game.

Fant has been the target of 42 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Fant has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fant's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Fant collected 115 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 73.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Fant caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.

The 243.7 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Fant caught nine passes for 97 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

Fant has put up 163 yards over his last three games (54.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1% Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Melvin Gordon III 16 7.3% 13 119 0 1 3.4%

Powered By Data Skrive