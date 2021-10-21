The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the USC Trojans (3-3). The total is 57.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -6.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of six games this season.

USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 5.9 points above the 51.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 51.8, 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 56.9 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 3.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Trojans surrender (27.3).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.3 points.

The Fighting Irish collect just 14.4 fewer yards per game (367.8) than the Trojans allow per matchup (382.2).

In games that Notre Dame churns out over 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Trojans.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

USC's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Trojans score 32.2 points per game, 7.9 more than the Fighting Irish give up (24.3).

USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Trojans average 448.2 yards per game, 86.9 more yards than the 361.3 the Fighting Irish give up.

USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 361.3 yards.

The Trojans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats