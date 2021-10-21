The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Indiana is a 21-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 60.5 points.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -21 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to go over the current 60.5-point total in all six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Indiana's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 70.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 8.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 21 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Ohio State has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Buckeyes score 21.7 more points per game (48.5) than the Hoosiers allow (26.8).

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.

The Buckeyes average 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers give up per outing.

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 333.2 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this season.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This season the Hoosiers average just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.5).

When Indiana scores more than 20.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers rack up 340.0 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes give up.

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (11).

Season Stats