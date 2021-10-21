The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) are 38.5-point favorites when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The contest's point total is 66.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -38.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 7.1 points higher than the combined 59.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.7 points under the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.3, 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66.5 .

The 66.5 total in this game is 9.7 points above the 56.8 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 38.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Sooners put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (42.7) than the Jayhawks allow (43.3).

Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 43.3 points.

The Sooners collect 479.1 yards per game, only 5.6 fewer than the 484.7 the Jayhawks allow per outing.

When Oklahoma picks up over 484.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have seven giveaways this season, while the Jayhawks have seven takeaways .

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.

Kansas has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this season (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Jayhawks score 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners allow (24.9).

The Jayhawks average 57.1 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Sooners allow (378.4).

When Kansas amasses over 378.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Jayhawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (11).

Season Stats