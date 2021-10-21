The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 0-0 SEC) are 9-point favorites when they host the LSU Tigers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game has a point total of 76.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -9 76

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 76 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 76 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.1, is 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 17.4 points more than the 58.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 75.0, 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 76 .

The 59.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Rebels average 43.7 points per game, 15.3 more than the Tigers allow per outing (28.4).

Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Rebels collect 553.0 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 399.7 the Tigers allow per matchup.

When Ole Miss amasses over 399.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Rebels have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, LSU is 3-4-0 this season.

The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9 points or more.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Tigers score just 2.2 more points per game (32.4) than the Rebels give up (30.2).

LSU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.2 points.

The Tigers collect 390.3 yards per game, 47.7 fewer yards than the 438.0 the Rebels give up.

When LSU picks up over 438.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats