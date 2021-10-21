Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 0-0 SEC) are 9-point favorites when they host the LSU Tigers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game has a point total of 76.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-9
76
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 76 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 76 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.1, is 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 17.4 points more than the 58.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 75.0, 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under of 76 .
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Rebels average 43.7 points per game, 15.3 more than the Tigers allow per outing (28.4).
- Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Rebels collect 553.0 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 399.7 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- When Ole Miss amasses over 399.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Rebels have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, LSU is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Tigers score just 2.2 more points per game (32.4) than the Rebels give up (30.2).
- LSU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.2 points.
- The Tigers collect 390.3 yards per game, 47.7 fewer yards than the 438.0 the Rebels give up.
- When LSU picks up over 438.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|LSU
43.7
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
30.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
553.0
Avg. Total Yards
390.3
438.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.7
4
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
10