Penn State vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 24-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 46.5 points.
Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-24
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- In 42.9% of Illinois' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 38.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.5 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 24 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions put up 3.7 more points per game (28.3) than the Fighting Illini give up (24.6).
- Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.6 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 29.6 fewer yards per game (398.3) than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (427.9).
- When Penn State totals more than 427.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have seven giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Fighting Illini score 17.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the Nittany Lions allow (13.8).
- When Illinois puts up more than 13.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini rack up only 1.0 more yard per game (313.7) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (312.7).
- When Illinois amasses over 312.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have six giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Illinois
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
17.7
13.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
398.3
Avg. Total Yards
313.7
312.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.9
7
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
12