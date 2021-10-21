The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 24-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -24 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of six games this season.

In 42.9% of Illinois' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 38.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 24 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Nittany Lions put up 3.7 more points per game (28.3) than the Fighting Illini give up (24.6).

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.6 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 29.6 fewer yards per game (398.3) than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (427.9).

When Penn State totals more than 427.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have seven giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Fighting Illini score 17.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the Nittany Lions allow (13.8).

When Illinois puts up more than 13.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up only 1.0 more yard per game (313.7) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (312.7).

When Illinois amasses over 312.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have six giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats