Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) take the third-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 2 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are 3-point favorites. The game has a 48-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3
48
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of six games this season.
- Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 20.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15.5 points more than the 32.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 49.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Panthers are 5-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in six opportunities (83.3%).
- This year, the Panthers put up 35.8 more points per game (48.3) than the Tigers give up (12.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 12.5 points.
- The Panthers rack up 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per matchup (316.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.5 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- So far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.
- Clemson's games this season have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Tigers rack up just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.0).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.
- The Tigers rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers allow per outing (319.3).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 319.3 yards.
- The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Clemson
48.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.5
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
12.5
530.3
Avg. Total Yards
322.3
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.5
5
Giveaways
6
9
Takeaways
8