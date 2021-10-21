The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) take the third-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 2 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are 3-point favorites. The game has a 48-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3 48

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of six games this season.

Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 20.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.5 points more than the 32.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 49.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers are 5-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in six opportunities (83.3%).

This year, the Panthers put up 35.8 more points per game (48.3) than the Tigers give up (12.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 12.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per matchup (316.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 316.5 yards.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.

Clemson's games this season have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Tigers rack up just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.0).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.0 points.

The Tigers rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers allow per outing (319.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 319.3 yards.

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have nine takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats