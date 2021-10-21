Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) are favored by 4 points as they aim to stop a three-game skid in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The over/under is set at 44 for the outing.
Odds for 49ers vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2020, 5.2 more than Sunday's total.
- The 44-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Colts games this season.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts surrender (21.8).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.
- The 49ers collect 368.2 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 366.5 the Colts allow per outing.
- In games that San Francisco amasses more than 366.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Colts have takeaways (12).
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Colts have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Colts score just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers give up (23.8).
- When Indianapolis records more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Colts collect 367.5 yards per game, 37.7 more yards than the 329.8 the 49ers allow.
- When Indianapolis amasses over 329.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Colts have turned the ball over five times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 51.3 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- On the road, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- Indianapolis has hit the over twice in three road games this season.
- This season, Colts away games average 45.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).
