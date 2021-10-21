The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) are favored by 4 points as they aim to stop a three-game skid in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The over/under is set at 44 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2020, 5.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 44-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Colts games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts surrender (21.8).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers collect 368.2 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 366.5 the Colts allow per outing.

In games that San Francisco amasses more than 366.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Colts have takeaways (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Colts have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Colts score just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers give up (23.8).

When Indianapolis records more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts collect 367.5 yards per game, 37.7 more yards than the 329.8 the 49ers allow.

When Indianapolis amasses over 329.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Colts have turned the ball over five times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 51.3 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

On the road, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

Indianapolis has hit the over twice in three road games this season.

This season, Colts away games average 45.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.