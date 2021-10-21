Oddsmakers give the San Jose State Spartans (3-4, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-6, 0-0 MWC) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium. San Jose State is favored by 4 points. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.

Odds for San Jose State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -4 44.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in three of seven games this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 38.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 58.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.6 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53.9, 9.4 points more than Thursday's over/under of 44.5.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

So far this season San Jose State has two wins against the spread.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Spartans rack up 15.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Rebels allow (35.0).

When San Jose State puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 116.8 fewer yards per game (334.7) than the Rebels give up per matchup (451.5).

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times, seven more than the Rebels' takeaways (7).

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 4-1-0 this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 4 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Rebels put up 19.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Spartans give up (23.1).

When UNLV puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Rebels collect 61.3 fewer yards per game (289.7) than the Spartans allow (351.0).

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (4).

Season Stats