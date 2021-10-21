AAC rivals meet when the No. 21 SMU Mustangs (6-0, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulane Green Wave (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under for the game is set at 70.5.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulane

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total SMU -14 70.5

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have scored at least 70.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Tulane's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 70.5.

Thursday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 73.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 62.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mustangs and their opponents score an average of 66.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 63.9 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Mustangs have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Mustangs score 40.7 points per game, comparable to the 40.2 per contest the Green Wave give up.

SMU is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 40.2 points.

The Mustangs average 511.0 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 474.2 the Green Wave give up per contest.

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 474.2 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread twice this season.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 14 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The Green Wave rack up 32.8 points per game, 10.6 more than the Mustangs give up (22.2).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Green Wave rack up only 8.0 more yards per game (398.7) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (390.7).

In games that Tulane piles up more than 390.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats