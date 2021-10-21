The South Alabama Jaguars (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The point total is set at 51.

Odds for South Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -13.5 51

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 51 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of UL Monroe's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.

Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 54 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.0 more than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 51 .

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Jaguars put up 28.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Warhawks allow per outing (35.0).

The Jaguars average 391.3 yards per game, 64.0 fewer yards than the 455.3 the Warhawks give up per contest.

This year, the Jaguars have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (11).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in five chances).

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year the Warhawks average just 0.8 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars surrender (19.0).

UL Monroe is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.

The Warhawks collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (259.0) than the Jaguars allow per contest (298.7).

In games that UL Monroe churns out more than 298.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Warhawks have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (12).

Season Stats