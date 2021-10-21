Oddsmakers expect a close game when the South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is favored by 2.5 points. The total is 55 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Florida -2.5 55

Over/Under Insights

South Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.

Temple's games have gone over 55 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.5 points per game, 9.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 14.1 points fewer than the 69.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 3-3-0 this year.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

South Florida has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bulls score 11.6 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Owls give up (33.8).

The Bulls average 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5), than the Owls give up per outing (351.3).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 351.3 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Owls have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Florida at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Owls average 23.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bulls surrender (35.3).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.3 points.

The Owls average 161.2 fewer yards per game (340.8) than the Bulls allow (502.0).

This year the Owls have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats